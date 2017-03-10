Photos of the week
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on Intmore
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at more
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town ofmore
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the romore
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of more
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battlmore
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that thmore
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a cmore
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championsmore
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� more
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mmore
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Gamore
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi more
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTEmore
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Samore
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Wintermore
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of Samore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.