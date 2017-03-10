エディション:
Photos of the week

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 Sunday
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 Monday
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in the Stockholm suburb of Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in Stockholm, Sweden. TT NEWS AGENCY/Pontus Lundahl

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in the Stockholm suburb of Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in Stockholm, Sweden. TT NEWS AGENCY/Pontus Lundahl
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
