Photos of the week
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", nemore
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-calmore
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fymore
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-basedmore
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilmamore
Conservative demonstrators and opposition protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump fight during a Patriomore
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mamore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe Coumore
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during tmore
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum more
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. nationamore
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to more
Hindu Yuva Vahini member Kusum Singh, 30, poses inside the vigilante group's office in the city of Unnao, Indimore
People cheer as a missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high rankingmore
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevasmore
次のスライドショー
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes...
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he...
その他のスライドショー
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.