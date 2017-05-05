Photos of the week
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid dammore
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as U.S. President Donald Trummore
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksimore
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a singmore
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-more
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in more
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Symore
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France, May 3more
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reformore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. Presidmore
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuasmore
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Ymore
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and U.S. Army photographer who took the photmore
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeimore
Singer Rihanna arrived for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall, May 2, more
A police officer threatens to use pepper spray during May Day protests in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2017. REmore
The favourite rooster of Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spenmore
Edith Torres, 18, from Honduras poses for a photograph with her newborn baby at a migrant shelter, known as Thmore
