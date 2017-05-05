エディション:
Photos of the week

Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as U.S. President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as U.S. President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held city of Inkhil, west of Deraa, Syria, April 7, 2017. Ibrahim discovered Parkour in Jordan, where he had fled to escape the war. Back in his home town since 2015, he now leads a group of 15 practitioners. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held city of Inkhil, west of Deraa, Syria, April 7, 2017. Ibrahim discovered Parkour in Jordan, where he had fled to escape the war. Back in his home town since 2015, he now leads a group of 15 practitioners. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) during a media tour in Shanghai, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) during a media tour in Shanghai, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system in the early hours of general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system in the early hours of general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017 in this photo released by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) . BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017 in this photo released by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) . BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Yogyakarta International Air Show in Central Java, Indonesia April 27, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken April 27, 2017. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Yogyakarta International Air Show in Central Java, Indonesia April 27, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken April 27, 2017. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan July 2, 2013. The 2013 photo was released for the May-June issue of the United States Army journal Military Review. U.S. Army/Spc. Hilda Clayton/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan July 2, 2013. The 2013 photo was released for the May-June issue of the United States Army journal Military Review. U.S. Army/Spc. Hilda Clayton/Handout via REUTERS
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Singer Rihanna arrived for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Singer Rihanna arrived for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A police officer threatens to use pepper spray during May Day protests in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A police officer threatens to use pepper spray during May Day protests in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
The favourite rooster of Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, crows in the yard of the house in San Jose, Costa Rica April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
The favourite rooster of Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, crows in the yard of the house in San Jose, Costa Rica April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Edith Torres, 18, from Honduras poses for a photograph with her newborn baby at a migrant shelter, known as The 72, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico, April 12, 2017. "I left Honduras for a better future whether it's in Mexico or in the United States. In Honduras it's very difficult," Torres said. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Edith Torres, 18, from Honduras poses for a photograph with her newborn baby at a migrant shelter, known as The 72, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico, April 12, 2017. "I left Honduras for a better future whether it's in Mexico or in the United States. In Honduras it's very difficult," Torres said. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
