Photos of the week
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedomore
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's cmore
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Commimore
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the Nationalmore
An aeroplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edmore
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, more
George Washington University students Sierra Humes (front) and Alice Roncey sunbathe beside the Washington Monmore
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. Rmore
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cmore
The French synchronized swimming train at the Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilmore
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February more
A fan with a head injury outside the ground before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hamore
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church fomore
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the vmore
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio sits by herself after a campaign rally in Mimore
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released bymore
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, more
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo bymore
Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern coumore
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagamore
