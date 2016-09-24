エディション:
Photos of the week

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2016年 9月 17日 Saturday
Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 9月 19日 Monday
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 Wednesday
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 Wednesday
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 Wednesday
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2016年 9月 18日 Sunday
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / 2016年 9月 22日 Thursday
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 9月 19日 Monday
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2016年 9月 19日 Monday
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2016年 9月 22日 Thursday
Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2016年 9月 17日 Saturday
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2016年 9月 19日 Monday
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 9月 17日 Saturday
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2016年 9月 20日 Tuesday
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 9月 19日 Monday
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2016年 9月 20日 Tuesday
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 9月 20日 Tuesday
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 Wednesday
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 9月 16日 Friday
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2016年 9月 17日 Saturday
