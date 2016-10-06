Photos of the week
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, more
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo more
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Wamore
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Cmore
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Homore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-more
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Lmore
Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held tmore
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUmore
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign ralmore
Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUmore
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton touches the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, afmore
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, more
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their more
Yangji village of Guangzhou city holds a feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guamore
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-comore
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebratimore
Rapper Worms-T poses for a picture with friends from the "La Rue La Vraie" (The Real Street) crew on a staircamore
