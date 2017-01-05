エディション:
2017年 01月 6日

Photos of the week

A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 Saturday
Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 Saturday
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
The body of a migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after police arrested them in Tripoli, Libya, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend as he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 Wednesday
Jillianne Sabatini and Stephen Regalia share a kiss to mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
The smoggy skies of China

次のスライドショー

The smoggy skies of China

China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth.

2017年 01月 6日
Baby elephant rehab

Baby elephant Fah Jam was three months old when her foot was caught in a trap and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Thailand.

2017年 01月 6日
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot

Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in...

2017年 01月 5日
Rescue in the Mediterranean

112 migrants on a raft, including two pregnant women and five children, are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

2017年 01月 5日

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

