Photos of the week

A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 4, 2017.more
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, Chinamore
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react dumore
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydneymore
Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was omore
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTmore
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrmore
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice Presidentmore
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria Jmore
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking tmore
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitationmore
The body of a migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sitmore
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they coulmore
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend amore
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, more
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. more
Jillianne Sabatini and Stephen Regalia share a kiss to mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. Janmore
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. more
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libmore
