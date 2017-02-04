Photos of the week
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donalmore
Survivors walk in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, more
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERSmore
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 2, 2017more
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank January 31, 2017. REUTERmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated phomore
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary January 30, 2017 REUTERS/Laszlo Balomore
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Ramore
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablamore
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Yearmore
Russian soldiers, on armured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadikmore
Pro-life activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington January 27,more
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garmore
Belgians Florence Lutje Spelberg and Nicolas Mouchart drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a sphemore
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival atmore
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migmore
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers fromore
President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Penmore
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Februamore
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
