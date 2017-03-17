エディション:
Photos of the week

A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Survivors walk after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
