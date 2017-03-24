エディション:
写真 | 2017年 03月 25日 04:10 JST

Photos of the week

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan, New York, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 Monday
A woman lies injured after a shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 Friday
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain, March 17, 2017. Decca Records handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
