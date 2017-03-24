Photos of the week

A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadiamore

A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close