写真 | 2017年 04月 7日

Photos of the week

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha, April 1, 2017. A four day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships on Saturday during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea. "A week ago, I collected a dead body from the Mediterranean for the first time, and (Saturday) I carried a new life," Daniel Calvelo, the 26 year-old who transferred the baby from the raft into the rescue boat, told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and injuring another at the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
The "Porte d'Aval", a famous arch of the Etretat's cliffs, is seen amidst sea mist in western France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Ognev/Fontanka.ru

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi boy who had fled his home with family looks out a bus window after arriving at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Jared Kushner (R), Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Baghdad, Iraq. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/DoD

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as U.S. President Donald Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-by-Chance, located over 700 kilometres north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is constantly travelling. She daily inspects the property and hand-feeds her cattle, writing poems in her spare time about her lonely life on the flat north-west plains. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

次のスライドショー

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it...

2017年 04月 7日
America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

2017年 04月 7日
Ghosts of Chernobyl

Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.

2017年 04月 6日
Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

2017年 04月 6日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

