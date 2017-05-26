Photos of the week

Ismail Zulfic, 6-year old armless swimmer jumps in water in Olympic Pool Otoka in Sarajevo, May 18, 2017. Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition. At the competition in Croatia, Ismail was cheered on by members of his swimming club, set up by Amel Kapo to coach disabled swimmers, and by his parents, who drive him twice a week to Sarajevo, 70 km (45 miles) from their home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica for swimming lessons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

