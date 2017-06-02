Photos of the week
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhamore
Demonstrators run during clashes with riot security forces at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
A boy reacts as medics attend to him after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fmore
Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, waits amore
Edith Fuller, 6, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, competes during the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbormore
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more
A Muslim girl poses as she shelters from the sun in the village of Jaisinghpura in the northern state of Haryamore
An aerial view shows vehicles driving along the M54 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Taiga area outside Krasnomore
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, Imore
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul, Iraq May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstanmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's Pmore
People attend a vigil for the victims of last week's attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Mmore
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and expmore
Performers throw molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance ahead of the Dramore
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying tmore
People watch as the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system more
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China June 2, 2017. REUTERS/more
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in the Manhattan boromore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.