Photos of the week
Riot security forces catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmemore
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and more
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-gmore
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russianmore
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017more
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Rmore
A woman shouts slogans at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally more
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahamore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2more
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates amore
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot more
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 20more
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurantmore
Participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gather near an electronic screen showimore
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomemore
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan Junemore
