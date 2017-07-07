Photos of the week
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a more
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) duringmore
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2more
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more
Destroyed houses are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan more
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athitmore
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama,more
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hambumore
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq July more
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERmore
Grime artist Rage, MC of Slew Dem Crew, performs during a radio show in central London, Britain, September 10,more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit more
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) run across a street in Raqqa, Syria July 3, 2017. REmore
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in more
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq July 2more
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanismore
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainamore
