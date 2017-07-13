エディション:
Photos of the week

A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France, July 11, 2017 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France, July 11, 2017 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia July 1, 2017. Picture taken July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia July 1, 2017. Picture taken July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Emma Farge
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7,2017. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7,2017. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
