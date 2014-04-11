エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 04月 12日 03:55 JST

Photos of the week

<p>Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana</p>

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quitmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
1 / 20
<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village ofmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 20
<p>A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao Paulo, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao Paulo, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 20
<p>She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing munimore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 20
<p>The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the south, and its Turks in the north. The buffer zone still contains crumbling relics of times gone by - abandoned houses, businesses and even an airport. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, Mmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the south, and its Turks in the north. The buffer zone still contains crumbling relics of times gone by - abandoned houses, businesses and even an airport. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
5 / 20
<p>Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards inmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 20
<p>Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rimore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Close
7 / 20
<p>A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, April 8, 2014. Police successfully rescued the hostage and detained the man after a one-hour standoff. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan provmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, April 8, 2014. Police successfully rescued the hostage and detained the man after a one-hour standoff. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of themore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 20
<p>Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenkomore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
10 / 20
<p>An internally displaced woman carries her child in a camp for internally displaced people, located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An internally displaced woman carries her child in a camp for internally displaced people, located at Bangumore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

An internally displaced woman carries her child in a camp for internally displaced people, located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 20
<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
12 / 20
<p>Rebel fighters drag the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Rebel fighters drag the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive agaimore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Rebel fighters drag the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman holding her child votes for the Indian general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A woman holding her child votes for the Indian general election inside a polling station on the outskirts omore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A woman holding her child votes for the Indian general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
14 / 20
<p>A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Gmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jimmel, an owl-faced monkey, protects her one-month old baby at the zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Jimmel, an owl-faced monkey, protects her one-month old baby at the zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, April 10, 2014more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Jimmel, an owl-faced monkey, protects her one-month old baby at the zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
16 / 20
<p>A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the early morning, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers on the missmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the early morning, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 20
<p>Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carrimore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
18 / 20
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivorymore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
19 / 20
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group evenmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Flashback: Boston bombing

Flashback: Boston bombing

次のスライドショー

Flashback: Boston bombing

Flashback: Boston bombing

A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.

2014年 04月 12日
Gold diggers

Gold diggers

High prices are fueling a gold rush in Ivory Coast.

2014年 04月 12日
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane over America.

2014年 04月 11日
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

2014年 04月 10日

その他のスライドショー

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング