Pictures of the month: December
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of more
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in more
Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdongmore
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winnemore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assmore
A young Buddhist monk jumps to cross a drain as he arrives to attend the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted bmore
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delmore
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang villmore
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, Decemmore
Baseball player Brayan Pena, (C), salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015more
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISSmore
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita amore
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on Internatiomore
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syrimore
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mmore
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'Formore
A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a bmore
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennaimore
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border more
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press comore
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, smore
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbaomore
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, more
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that stmore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalmore
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, nmore
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago subumore
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the more
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave more
A Muslim man prays while people shout slogans against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outsmore
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio waits to be introduced at a campaign town hall meetimore
Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, Decemore
Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 15,more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Mamore
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at thmore
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong provmore
A Taliban militant, who was among those arrested by Afghan border police, looks on during a presentation of semore
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dmore
Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 20more
Activists with the Center for Popular Democracy protest a likely increase in the interest rate by the Federal more
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting imore
A building and a large screen are seen through thick smog in Beijing December 8, 2015 as China's capital issuemore
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Choristers from St. Paul's Cathedral choir sing at the Quire inside St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain Demore
Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand mmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo relemore
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christimore
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside more
The Gemini Observatory projects a laser as the night sky and artificial light of the city are seen at Cerro Pamore
