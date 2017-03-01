エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 2日 04:16 JST

Pictures of the month: February

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force basmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 30
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Chmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 30
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Close
3 / 30
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trummore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 30
Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 30
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 30
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Bramore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 30
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 30
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlememore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 30
A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the company gates during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo

A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the comore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the company gates during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo
Close
11 / 30
Beyonce (R) performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce (R) performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Beyonce (R) performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 30
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 30
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 30
Brian Cullinan (L) and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers look on as presenter Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brian Cullinan (L) and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers look on as presenter Warren Beatty holds the cardmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Brian Cullinan (L) and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers look on as presenter Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 30
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 30
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled bymore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 30
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annualmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 30
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi fmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 30
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa February 18, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa February 18, 2017. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa February 18, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
20 / 30
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 Friday
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
21 / 30
President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 30
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 30
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Februamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
24 / 30
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against themore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
25 / 30
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as U.S. President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as U.S. President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as U.S. President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 30
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campinamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
27 / 30
Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya February 20, 2017. Picture taken February 20, 2017. Libyan Red Crescent/Handout via REUTERS

Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya February 20, more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya February 20, 2017. Picture taken February 20, 2017. Libyan Red Crescent/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island omore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
29 / 30
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 26, 2017. Picture taken with long exposure on February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Sibemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 26, 2017. Picture taken with long exposure on February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

次のスライドショー

Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's largest active volcano erupts in a fiery show of lava.

2017年 03月 1日
Trump addresses Congress

Trump addresses Congress

President Donald Trump makes his first address to Congress after a turbulent start to his presidency.

2017年 03月 1日
Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Two separate float accidents have injured dozens during the famed Sambadrome parades in Rio de Janeiro.

2017年 03月 1日
Battle in the streets of Mosul

Battle in the streets of Mosul

Terrified civilians flee fighting in western Mosul, often under Islamic State militant fire, as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle their way within firing range of...

2017年 03月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング