Pictures of the month: February
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force basmore
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Chmore
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Tmore
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trummore
Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERSmore
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Bramore
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlememore
A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the comore
Beyonce (R) performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lmore
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House inmore
Brian Cullinan (L) and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers look on as presenter Warren Beatty holds the cardmore
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled bymore
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annualmore
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi fmore
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa February 18, 2017. REUTEmore
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24more
President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne more
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28more
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Februamore
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against themore
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as U.S. President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders more
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campinamore
Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya February 20, more
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island omore
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Sibemore
