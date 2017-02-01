エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 2日 04:25 JST

Pictures of the month: January

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
1 / 30
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle betweenmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 30
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 30
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
5 / 30
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 30
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 30
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, Januamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
8 / 30
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 Saturday
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 30
People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 30
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 30
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro Manila, Philippines January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 Tuesday
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro Manila, Philippines January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 30
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS

Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 30
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
15 / 30
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China'smore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 30
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 30
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 30
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
19 / 30
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Jamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 30
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservationmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
21 / 30
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz pmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 30
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. Janumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
23 / 30
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
24 / 30
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
25 / 30
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine on the occasion of his death anniversary, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine on the occasion of his death anniversary, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 30
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
27 / 30
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
28 / 30
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the firstmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
29 / 30
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

次のスライドショー

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Inside the damaged five-star Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul.

2017年 02月 2日
Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting

Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Haunting images of the bloodstained walls and floors inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec after the killing of six...

2017年 02月 1日
The presidency of Donald Trump

The presidency of Donald Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

2017年 02月 1日
Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate

Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate

Residents of the West Bank outpost of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition.

2017年 02月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング