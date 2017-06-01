Pictures of the month: May
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants durinmore
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhamore
Graduates of the United States Military Academy toss their hats into the air at the conclusion of commencementmore
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilised tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeamore
A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square amore
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at more
A tourist smokes a cigar during a tour at tobacco farm Fernadez in Esteli, Nicaragua May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Oswmore
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast ofmore
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Glmore
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. more
Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, waits amore
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris, Franmore
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits amore
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had beemore
Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, Indiamore
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksimore
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A vmore
A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of more
