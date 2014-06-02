Pictures of the month: May
A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces pomore
A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighbourhood in Carlsbad, California, May 14, 2more
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking more
A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monumemore
Afghan President Hamid Karzai (R) walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping beformore
A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northmore
A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Children play football in front of an abandoned train compartment next to a railway track in Dhaka, Bangladeshmore
A soldier takes up position in front of a large screen at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters wermore
Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade durimore
People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bmore
A riot policeman uses a baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 20more
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommore
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Mamore
An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviamore
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, amore
A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang more
Hu Zengfang rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased amore
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria Maymore
Gao Bingguo is covered with bees during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for being covered by themore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island,more
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in more
Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building durinmore
The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maximore
Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Mangermore
Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. more
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loymore
A relative mourns as he waits for the news of his brother, who was a passenger of the M.V. Miraj-4 ferry whichmore
Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling commore
Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abductmore
Demonstrators calling for higher wages and better work conditions clash with police during a protest at McDonamore
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfalmore
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fightinmore
The father of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps at his house at Budaumore
Police collect evidence near the body of Farzana Iqbal, who was killed by family members, at the site near themore
Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldmore
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters more
A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, Vmore
Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis markimore
The body of a pro-Ukrainian militia lies by the side of a road following a gun battle in the rural settlement more
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administmore
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show inmore
University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the stormore
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetskmore
People take part in a soccer match held at the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 18, 2014. REUmore
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different objects are thrown at them during a confrontation with amore
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the oumore
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fumore
Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTBmore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the more
Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 66th more
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, Syria, May 9, 2more
A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot polmore
A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma,more
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houmore
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regmore
A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luziamore
次のスライドショー
Portraits of Tiananmen
Activists, supporters and observers recall their memories of the pro-democracy protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
CAR's dividing line
The town of Bambari is regarded as the dividing line between the Christian south and Muslim north in Central African Republic.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Afghan war: Iconic images
A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.
その他のスライドショー
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Elections in South Korea
A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.