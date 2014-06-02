Pictures of the month: May

Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England May 6, 2014. Artists open their homes during the annual Brighton Festival, now in its 48th year, every weekend during May. Ochoa will be performing at two arts houses in Hove and other venues around the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

