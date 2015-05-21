Pipeline ruptures in California
A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. Amore
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick inmore
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015more
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, Californmore
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. more
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. more
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucymore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucymore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. Rmore
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, Calimore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, Maymore
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, Mamore
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, Californimore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. Rmore
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out hmore
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio Stmore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucymore
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucmore
An oil refinery is seen near an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19more
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. more
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
Workers clean up an oil leak that caused a slick in the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Refugio State Beach imore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, Mamore
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy more
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucymore
