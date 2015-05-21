エディション:
Pipeline ruptures in California

A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil refinery is seen near an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil refinery is seen near an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil leak that caused a slick in the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
Workers clean up an oil leak that caused a slick in the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 21日 Thursday
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
