Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church inmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa more
Britain's Prince William and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Mattmore
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, followingmore
Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Princes William and Harry outside the church ahead ofmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, (BOTTOM L), as themore
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church more
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews pose for photographs after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield.more
Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, more
Nanny to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Maria Borrallo, walks to the church ahead of the wedding of Pipmore
Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mmore
James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pimore
Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Enmore
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Kirsty more
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, follomore
Britain's Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives more
A general view shows St Mark's Church after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield. Rmore
