写真 | 2017年 08月 2日 05:40 JST

Playing underwater in Croatia

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 Wednesday
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
