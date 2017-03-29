Plucked from the Mediterranean

Kalifa Kujabi, 17, from Gambia, is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB during a search and rescue operation north. "My brother back home convinced me to make the trip," said Kalifa, 17, after the rescue. He said he played for Gambia's soccer academy and paid $600 for the passage. "My brother said that I can only have a future as a soccer player in Europe." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

