Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil
Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army inmore
Burned vehicles are pictured at a veterinary centre in Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Neighbours say that more
Policemen detained a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle in Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Police in Esmore
Brazilian marines patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Most of the violence was centred in Vitomore
A drugstore vendor looks through a small window in the door of a pharmacy in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espiritomore
A man shows gun bullets found inside his car after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTmore
An army soldier checks a person while patrolling the streets of Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Pamore
Members of the civil police and relatives of military police raise their arms in support of the police strike more
Army soldiers patrol the streets of Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shmore
Relatives and friends of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque attend his burial after he was killed in a more
Brazilian army soldiers patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman walks as army soldiers patrol at Costa beach in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitakemore
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting in Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Rmore
Police search and question men before allowing them to continue on their way in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirmore
Police officers stand inside their headquarters in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Pamore
A man passes by the entrance of an appliance store damaged after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo statemore
A man observes the broken window of his car, caused by a gunshot after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santomore
Bodies are seen inside the Institute of Forensic Science during a police strike in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brmore
Brazilian marines patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
