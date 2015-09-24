Pope Francis in America
Pope Francis blesses a schoolchild upon departure from the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third day of more
His Holiness Pope Francis is welcomed to the Speakers Balcony at the US Capitol by members of Congress in Washmore
Pope Francis blesses an unidentified child after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol inmore
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of themore
Pope Francis is embraced by a man in the crowd as he departs the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third damore
Pope Francis greets parishioners, immigrants and clients of Catholic Charities, as he arrives at St. Patrick'smore
Pope Francis pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Franciscan Friar Junipero Serra in Statuary Hall amore
Ines Rodriguez, Claudia Montana, Ikeita Cantu and Carmen Guzman gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol tmore
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitolmore
Mark Perez wears a button bearing the image of Pope Francis while waiting for him to arrive for a visit to Catmore
People pack the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to see Pope Francis appear on the Speaker's balcony during his smore
Members of the crowd take photographs of Pope Francis leaving the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third dmore
Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks with Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives tomore
Kaydn Dorsey, 4, (L) and Lionel Perkins, 4, draw on a coloring sheet bearing the image of Pope Francis as theymore
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Senator Marco Rubio more
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washingtonmore
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrinemore
Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for more
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside tmore
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrinemore
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass formore
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immacmore
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National more
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he parades around the White House Ellipse in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTmore
Pope Francis arrives for the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23more
President Barack Obama meets with Pope Francis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 2more
Pope Francis rides down Constitution Avenue in his Popemobile in Washington on day two of his first visit to tmore
Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up during a papal parade in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pomore
People cheer for Pope Francis during a papal parade in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Poomore
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and Pope Francis wave from a balcony during an official welmore
President Barack Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in more
Pope Francis arrives for the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23more
Pope Francis holds a prayer meeting with the U.S. bishops at Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, Septembemore
Pope Francis puts the aspergillium to his forehead as he arrives for the midday prayer service at the Cathedramore
Catholic bishops of the United States are pictured before the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Mamore
Pope Francis speaks to bishops during the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washingtonmore
Bishops listen to Pope Francis speak during the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washmore
Sister Marie of Washington passes through security before Pope Francis holds the Canonization Mass for Friar Jmore
The Pineda family from Mexico smile after greeting Pope Francis outside Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Washingtomore
President Barack Obama and Pope Francis walk down the White House colonnade to the Oval Office during a welcommore
President Barack Obama sits with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Wamore
President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington Septemore
A member of the audience holds a rosary and a Vatican flag as President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis durmore
President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, more
Pope Francis' papal plane taxis at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington upon arrival in the United States, Semore
Pope Francis descends the stairs of the papal plane after arriving in the United States at Joint Base Andrews more
President Obama and Pope Francis share a laugh as President Obama and first lady Michelle welcomed the Pontiffmore
Pope Francis waves as he is driven away in a Fiat 500 model after arriving in the United States at Joint Base more
Pope says first mass in U.S.
Pope Francis performs the first canonization on U.S. soil.
