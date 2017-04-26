エディション:
Pope in the wind

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2016年 6月 15日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2013年 7月 26日 Friday
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2014年 10月 15日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Reuters / 2013年 7月 26日 Friday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2016年 6月 15日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2013年 5月 19日 Sunday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 Tuesday
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2013年 5月 1日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2013年 6月 12日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2014年 4月 18日 Friday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2013年 4月 8日 Monday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2014年 4月 30日 Wednesday
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
