Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Oumore

Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool

Close