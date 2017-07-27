Portugal battles raging wildfires
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco.more
A burned lamp post is seen next to the village of Gaviao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rmore
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael more
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mamore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A dog walks near a tree burning in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael more
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafaelmore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rmore
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafamore
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael more
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mamore
A firefighter looks for a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchamore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael more
An active front of a forest fire is seen next to the village of Castelo. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael more
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael more
A villager leaves a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
