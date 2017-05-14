エディション:
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final.

2017年 5月 14日
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates with team during the voting.

2017年 5月 14日
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final.

2017年 5月 14日
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois".

2017年 5月 14日
Ukraine's Jamala performs a song as security detain a fan.

2017年 5月 14日
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover".

2017年 5月 14日
Australia's Isaiah performs the song "Don't Come Easy".

2017年 5月 14日
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones performs the song "Never Give Up On You".

2017年 5月 14日
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov performs with the song "Beautiful Mess".

2017年 5月 14日
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov celebrates with team during the voting.

2017年 5月 14日
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover".

2017年 5月 14日
Cyprus's Hovig performs the song "Gravity".

2017年 5月 14日
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois".

2017年 5月 14日
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project performs the song "Hey Mamma".

2017年 5月 14日
Hungary's Joci P�pai performs the song "Origo".

2017年 5月 14日
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs the song "Occidentali's Karma".

2017年 5月 14日
Israel's IMRI performs the song "I Feel Alive".

2017年 5月 14日
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

2017年 5月 14日
Australia's fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

2017年 5月 14日
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

2017年 5月 14日
