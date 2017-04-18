Postcards from Pyongyang
People enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women sell flowers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait for a bus. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People gather around a ring with a duck in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Twin girls enjoy their time in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work on a construction site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass damore
A man looks through a foggy window of a tram on a rainy day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A baby is brought closer to the glass window to see seals in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People shoot air rifles in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait in line for a water slide as they enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man climbs a traffic pole. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People gather at the entrance of a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary ofmore
Military officers visit the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung in Mangyongdae, just outside Pyongymore
People travel on escalators to enter a subway station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk between buildings after the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyonmore
North Korean soldiers march as they visit the newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremonymore
People carry flags after an opening ceremony for the newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street.more
People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thousands of people arrive for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong stremore
Men wait for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir more
People check shoes in a shop. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Damir Sagomore
Women wear traditional clothes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men ride at the back of a truck in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers ride the bus in a newly constructed area in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People carry accessories as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-smore
People practice for the expected parade on the main Kim Il-Sung Square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of Uzbekistan women football team take pictures of themselves under the 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juchmore
A man walks the the street decorated with flags as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary omore
A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 170-meter (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyanmore
The sun set in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kimore
People commute on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUmore
People chat in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women dressed in traditional costumes walk near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damimore
People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyamore
A man sits by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
次のスライドショー
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
その他のスライドショー
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.