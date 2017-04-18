エディション:
写真 | 2017年 04月 18日 19:30 JST

Postcards from Pyongyang

People enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women sell flowers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women sell flowers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Women sell flowers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait for a bus. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People wait for a bus. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
People wait for a bus. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People gather around a ring with a duck in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People gather around a ring with a duck in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People gather around a ring with a duck in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Twin girls enjoy their time in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Twin girls enjoy their time in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Twin girls enjoy their time in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work on a construction site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People work on a construction site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
People work on a construction site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass damore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks through a foggy window of a tram on a rainy day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man looks through a foggy window of a tram on a rainy day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
A man looks through a foggy window of a tram on a rainy day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A baby is brought closer to the glass window to see seals in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A baby is brought closer to the glass window to see seals in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
A baby is brought closer to the glass window to see seals in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People shoot air rifles in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People shoot air rifles in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People shoot air rifles in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait in line for a water slide as they enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People wait in line for a water slide as they enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People wait in line for a water slide as they enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man climbs a traffic pole. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man climbs a traffic pole. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
A man climbs a traffic pole. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People gather at the entrance of a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People gather at the entrance of a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
People gather at the entrance of a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military officers visit the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung in Mangyongdae, just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military officers visit the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung in Mangyongdae, just outside Pyongymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
Military officers visit the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung in Mangyongdae, just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People travel on escalators to enter a subway station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People travel on escalators to enter a subway station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
People travel on escalators to enter a subway station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk between buildings after the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People walk between buildings after the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyonmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
People walk between buildings after the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers march as they visit the newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean soldiers march as they visit the newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremonymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
North Korean soldiers march as they visit the newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People carry flags after an opening ceremony for the newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People carry flags after an opening ceremony for the newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street.more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
People carry flags after an opening ceremony for the newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thousands of people arrive for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thousands of people arrive for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong stremore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Thousands of people arrive for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men wait for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men wait for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Men wait for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People check shoes in a shop. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People check shoes in a shop. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
People check shoes in a shop. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Damir Sagomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wear traditional clothes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wear traditional clothes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
Women wear traditional clothes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People walk in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
People walk in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men ride at the back of a truck in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men ride at the back of a truck in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
Men ride at the back of a truck in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers ride the bus in a newly constructed area in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Passengers ride the bus in a newly constructed area in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
Passengers ride the bus in a newly constructed area in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People carry accessories as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People carry accessories as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-smore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
People carry accessories as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People practice for the expected parade on the main Kim Il-Sung Square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People practice for the expected parade on the main Kim Il-Sung Square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
People practice for the expected parade on the main Kim Il-Sung Square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of Uzbekistan women football team take pictures of themselves under the 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of Uzbekistan women football team take pictures of themselves under the 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juchmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
Members of Uzbekistan women football team take pictures of themselves under the 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks the the street decorated with flags as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man walks the the street decorated with flags as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary omore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
A man walks the the street decorated with flags as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 170-meter (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 170-meter (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyanmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 170-meter (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The sun set in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The sun set in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
The sun set in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People commute on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People commute on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
People commute on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People chat in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People chat in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
People chat in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women dressed in traditional costumes walk near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women dressed in traditional costumes walk near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
Women dressed in traditional costumes walk near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man sits by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man sits by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 Wednesday
A man sits by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
