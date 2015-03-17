Power struggle for Libya
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. Islamic State has beemore
Libya Dawn fighters celebrate as a Libya Dawn aircraft bombed Islamic State militant positions near Sirte Marcmore
A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters samore
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters patrol during a search for Islamic State militant positions near Sirte March 17, 2015. Themore
Libya Dawn fighters patrol during a search for Islamic State militant positions near Sirte March 17, 2015. REmore
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militant positions during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REmore
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militant positions during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REmore
A Libya Dawn fighter shoulders a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at a checkpoint near Sirte March 17, more
Fighters from Misrata clean bullets as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters, near Sirte March 16, 2015more
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militants during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goramore
A Libya Dawn fighter holds a heavy machine-gun as he rides in a vehicle with other fighters near Sirte March 1more
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militants during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goramore
Fighters from Misrata open a container of ammunition as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters near Sirtmore
Fighters from Misrata adjust a belt of ammunition as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters, near Sirte more
A fighter from Misrata stands at a checkpoint near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata move towards positions of Islamic State militants, near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gmore
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata carries a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
A fighter from Misrata wears a gas mask to protect his face from wind near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goranmore
A fighter from Misrata uses a cell phone near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata stop a vehicle to check for weapons, near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata move towards positions of Islamic State militants, near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gmore
A fighter from Misrata shouts to his comrades as they move to fight Islamic State militants near Sirte March 1more
Fighters from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba rest at their positions near the town of Sidre March 8, 2015. Kateeba ismore
