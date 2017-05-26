President Trump's first foreign trip
(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the Presmore
President Donald Trump (C) follows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as NATO member leaders gather before tmore
President Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council Presidemore
President Trump, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the G7 smore
From R-L, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britainmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump talk as they arrive for a family photo. REUTERS/Phimore
From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Anmore
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval more
President Trump reacts as he sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meetimore
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters more
President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit. REUTERS/Jonathamore
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Framore
(L-R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain'more
Iceland's Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, Bulgaria Desislava Radeva, Norway's Ingrid Schulerud - Stoltenberg, Frmore
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanumore
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit. REUTEmore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
President Trump and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk take their seats before their meeting. Rmore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audmore
President Trump and his wife Melania visit the Sistine Chapel after a private audience with Pope Francis. Ossemore
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man in a red Make America Great Again hat waits in line at the Vatican to hear Pope Francis deliver mass aftmore
President Trump holds the hand of Holocaust survivor Margot Goldstein, as first lady Melania Trump walks towarmore
President Trump and first lady Melania lay a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killemore
The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museummore
President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Namore
President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a wreath-laying at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusmore
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jaredmore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travemore
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronemore
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advismore
President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before beginning their meeting at tmore
President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after speaking to reporters before more
President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mormore
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
