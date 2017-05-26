エディション:
President Trump's first foreign trip

(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
President Donald Trump (C) follows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as NATO member leaders gather before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Donald Trump (C) follows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as NATO member leaders gather before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
President Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
From R-L, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk arrive for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
From R-L, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk arrive for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump talk as they arrive for a family photo. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump talk as they arrive for a family photo. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump reacts as he sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump reacts as he sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
(L-R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose during a family photo at the start of NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
(L-R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose during a family photo at the start of NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iceland's Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, Bulgaria Desislava Radeva, Norway's Ingrid Schulerud - Stoltenberg, France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux, Belgiums's Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Luxembourg's Gauthier Destenay, Slovenia's Mojca Stropnik, Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan and U.S. first lady Melania Trump visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
Iceland's Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, Bulgaria Desislava Radeva, Norway's Ingrid Schulerud - Stoltenberg, France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux, Belgiums's Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Luxembourg's Gauthier Destenay, Slovenia's Mojca Stropnik, Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan and U.S. first lady Melania Trump visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
President Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
President Trump and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk take their seats before their meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
President Trump and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk take their seats before their meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
President Trump and his wife Melania visit the Sistine Chapel after a private audience with Pope Francis. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
President Trump and his wife Melania visit the Sistine Chapel after a private audience with Pope Francis. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man in a red Make America Great Again hat waits in line at the Vatican to hear Pope Francis deliver mass after his meeting with President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
A man in a red Make America Great Again hat waits in line at the Vatican to hear Pope Francis deliver mass after his meeting with President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump holds the hand of Holocaust survivor Margot Goldstein, as first lady Melania Trump walks towards them, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Trump holds the hand of Holocaust survivor Margot Goldstein, as first lady Melania Trump walks towards them, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania lay a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Trump and first lady Melania lay a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a wreath-laying at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a wreath-laying at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office/Handout via Reuters
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before beginning their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before beginning their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after speaking to reporters before meeting at the King David Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after speaking to reporters before meeting at the King David Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Trump receives a gift of a book of Psalms from Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Elias and Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (C) after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
