President Trump's first six months
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House April 27,more
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United more
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Marylanmore
resident Donald Trump smiles as he speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White Housmore
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting remore
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changemore
President Donald Trump holds a beverage as he attends a breakfast meeting with small business leaders hosted bmore
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in Amerimore
President Donald Trump greets then Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clmore
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advismore
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germore
A television plays a news report on President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign more
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security temore
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron board Air force One to depart Washinmore
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, Mmore
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in more
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Tmore
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on U.S.-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theamore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with resident Donald Trump his wife Melania,more
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Glmore
President Donald Trump sits for an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House April 27, 2017more
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lanmore
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, U.S. President Donald Trump, holds hands with himmore
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Gardemore
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on boamore
President Donald Trump holds an executive order dealing with the structure of the National Security Council afmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White Homore
President Donald Trump applauds Judge Neil Gorsuch as he is hugged by his wife Louise after being sworn in as more
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of domore
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House Febrmore
President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22more
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jomore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump Internationamore
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. nationamore
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore
President Donald Trump (C) gathers with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Congressional Republicans in the Rosmore
(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the Presmore
President Donald Trump reacts after delivering remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)more
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as President Donald Trump greets members of the congress and their familmore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garmore
President Donald Trump leaves without signing executive orders on trade as Vice President Mike Pence (C) reactmore
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room ofmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgimore
President Donald Trump applauds his crowd as he holds a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne more
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland February 6more
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Imore
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Ohio from the South Lawn of the Whimore
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Donald Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrmore
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of hmore
President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Penmore
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulmore
President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, more
President Donald Trump takes his seat during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders at the White Housmore
President Donald Trump reads the �VA Accountability Act� after signing it into law as attendees leave the stagmore
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seatmore
A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reutemore
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White more
