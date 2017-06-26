Pride worldwide
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, whimore
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/more
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanmore
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Almore
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERmore
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March imore
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Parimore
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by themore
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
次のスライドショー
Eid in Brooklyn
The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
その他のスライドショー
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure the America's Cup.
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.