写真 | 2017年 07月 6日 07:35 JST

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
