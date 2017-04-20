エディション:
Protest of one

An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 Thursday
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2016年 7月 12日 Tuesday
Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche

Reuters / 2010年 6月 19日 Saturday
A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon March 11, 2008. The landless peasants tried in vain to resist the eviction with bows and arrows against police using tear gas and trained dogs. REUTERS/Luiz Vasconcelos-A Critica/AE

Reuters / 2008年 3月 12日 Wednesday
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were expelling the woman and some 200 other members of the Landless Movement from a privately-owned tract of land on the outskirts of Manaus, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon March 11, 2008. The landless peasants tried in vain to resist the eviction with bows and arrows against police using tear gas and trained dogs. REUTERS/Luiz Vasconcelos-A Critica/AE
A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential office in Kiev, November 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential office in Kiev, November 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / 2012年 10月 9日 Tuesday
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to enter the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2007年 9月 26日 Wednesday
A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to enter the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 Wednesday
A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang
A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / 2008年 12月 12日 Friday
A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals confront security forces on a street in the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2009年 7月 7日 Tuesday
A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals confront security forces on a street in the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 7, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2006年 10月 23日 Monday
A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Reuters / 2011年 6月 29日 Wednesday
A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2011年 7月 13日 Wednesday
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White
