Protest of one
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during tmore
Protestor Ieshia Evans demonstrating against the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcememore
A protester urinates in front of a row of policemen during riots following the death of a 15-year-old boy in Smore
An indigenous woman holds her child while trying to resist the advance of Amazonas state policemen who were exmore
A Ukrainian woman places carnations into the shields of anti-riot policemen standing outside the presidential more
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the vmore
A monk stands after being halted by riot policemen and military officials while he and others attempted to entmore
A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace June 5, 1989 during the crushing of more
A protester throws a stone at police in front of the Greek Parliament building during clashes in Athens, Decemmore
A local woman on a crutch shouts at Chinese paramilitary police wearing riot gear as a crowd of angry locals cmore
A protestor faces a line of riot police during an anti-government protest in Budapest October 23, 2006. REUTEmore
A protester takes cover during clashes with riot police in front of the Interior Ministry in Cairo June 29, 20more
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cmore
An opposition supporter gestures in front of riot police guarding the presidential palace in Taipei March 21, more
