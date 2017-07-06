Protesting the G20
German riot police detain a protester during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternatmore
German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police officers walk past a fire in front of the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Scmore
German riot police confront protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczymore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hammore
A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pmore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio more
German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERSmore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
German riot police officers line up in front of a smoke bomb during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/more
An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Protesters look on as a German riot police officer kicks a flare during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanscmore
Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police use a water cannon against protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police confront protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police officers look on during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police stand in front of protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police run towards protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Protesters hold their hands during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Protesters hold a placard as they wait for the demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Participants perform during the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway more
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTEmore
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamore
An activist carries a poster as he arrives at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bmore
A protester adjusts a placard before a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
German riot police carry a protester near the Schanzenviertel district. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe.more
