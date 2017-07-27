エディション:
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
