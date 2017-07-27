Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest amore
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on tranmore
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuamore
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on tranmore
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate more
Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on tramore
A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban more
Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgendermore
People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers inmore
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate more
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuamore
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new bamore
