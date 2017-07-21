エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 22日 00:16 JST

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the townmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
1 / 18
A women shouts slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A women shouts slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A women shouts slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 18
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 18
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 18
A protester lies on the ground after he was sprayed by tear gas during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester lies on the ground after he was sprayed by tear gas during a demonstration against alleged corruptmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A protester lies on the ground after he was sprayed by tear gas during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 18
Civilians take cover from tear gaz during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians take cover from tear gaz during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town omore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Civilians take cover from tear gaz during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 18
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 18
Protesters shout slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters shout slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceimmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters shout slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 18
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
9 / 18
A protester argues with riot police during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester argues with riot police during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A protester argues with riot police during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 18
A protester holds an Amazigh flag during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester holds an Amazigh flag during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A protester holds an Amazigh flag during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 18
Civilians shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Ymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Civilians shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
12 / 18
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 18
A protester holds tear gas canisters fired during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A protester holds tear gas canisters fired during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Almore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A protester holds tear gas canisters fired during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 18
Police fire tear gas towards protesters during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Police fire tear gas towards protesters during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Police fire tear gas towards protesters during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 18
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
16 / 18
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
17 / 18
People help a protester as he lies on the ground during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlalw

People help a protester as he lies on the ground during a demonstration against official abuses and corruptionmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
People help a protester as he lies on the ground during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlalw
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

次のスライドショー

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 07月 21日
Toilet paper brides

Toilet paper brides

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.

2017年 07月 21日
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

2017年 07月 20日
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

2017年 07月 19日

その他のスライドショー

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Russia's military might

Russia's military might

A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング