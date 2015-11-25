エディション:
Putin, commander-in-chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Andrei Terlikov, the head of the Ural Transport Machine Building Design Bureau, as they inspect Russian infantry fighting vehicles with the Armata Universal Combat Platform and a T-14 Armata main battle tank at the Uralvagonzavod factory in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / 2015年 11月 25日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin (5th R), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / 2015年 11月 18日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin poses for a selfie with members of the youth military patriotic club "Vympel" (The Pennant) during a flower-laying ceremony at a monument of Minin and Pozharsky, the leaders of a liberation struggle against foreign invaders in 1612, on National Unity Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 11月 4日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin joins soldiers in their canteen during a visit to a military base in the Moscow region February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin (centre R-L), Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko visit Russian Defense Ministry's control room in Moscow, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / 2014年 12月 24日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery of the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Reuters / 2006年 11月 9日 Thursday
Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2012年 6月 22日 Friday
Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars to observe troops in action during a training exercise named Kavkaz 2012 in Krasnodar region September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 9月 18日 Tuesday
Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a welcoming ceremony on-board guided missile cruiser Moskva at the Black Sea port of Sochi, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / 2014年 8月 13日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin walks with a rifle in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN

Reuters / 2007年 9月 4日 Tuesday
Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of a Sukhoi-27 fighter jet at an airport near the Chechen regional capital Grozny March 20, 2000. REUTERS/TV still

Reuters / 2009年 5月 20日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin takes part in celebrations for Navy Day in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin

Reuters / 2015年 7月 26日 Sunday
Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 6月 16日 Tuesday
Vladimir Putin talks to servicemen during a training exercise at the Donguz testing range in Orenburg region, Russia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 9月 20日 Sunday
Vladimir Putin observes troops in action during a training exercise named Kavkaz 2012 in the Krasnodar region September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 9月 18日 Tuesday
Vladimir Putin signs autographs for Russian soldiers in Gudermes, east of Grozny, during the conflict in Chechnya, January 1, 2000. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (2nd R) talk on the deck of guided missile cruiser Moskva at the Black Sea port of Sochi, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / 2014年 8月 13日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Vladimir Putin looks at a model of the Tupolev TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, that was presented to him on his arrival in Olenegorsk, Russia, August 16, 2005. Putin flew in the Tupolev TU-160 bomber and took part in the launch of cruise missiles in the Arctic north. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 Tuesday
Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 4月 26日 Thursday
