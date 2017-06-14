エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 15日 01:55 JST

Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemalmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torrmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
4 / 10
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
5 / 10
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 10
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
7 / 10
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 10
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Olympics for Seniors

Olympics for Seniors

次のスライドショー

Olympics for Seniors

Olympics for Seniors

Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...

2017年 06月 14日
Messages from the class of 2017

Messages from the class of 2017

Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

2017年 06月 10日
FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

FC Barcelona veteran players visit the Greek island of Lesbos to train refugee children and honor the island's citizens for their contributions to the refugee...

2017年 06月 9日
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

2017年 06月 8日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング