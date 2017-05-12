Quebec battles floods
An overhead view showing homes in a flooded Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinnemore
Iven Ponce with his spouse Danielle tries to start his generator to pump water out of their home in Deux-Montamore
A swamped car is parked in front of a home in the flooded Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds. REUTERS/Christinne Mmore
An overhead view showing flooded Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman guides a boat to a house in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a fmore
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muscmore
Canadian soldiers talk to residents in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a fmore
Pierre Gagnon paddles to his flooded home in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An overhead view showing St Jean Blvd., in the flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTEmore
A tractor pulls a trailer through a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Perrot, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschmore
James Taylor paddles Heine Wentzel, a visitor from South Africa, out of the flooded neighbourhood he was visitmore
Canadian soldiers guide their boats through a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattmore
Men throw sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An abandoned car with a sign reading 'R.I.P.' in the windshield is seen in a flooded residential area in Gatinmore
Jean-Francois Perrault (L) and Julie Theriault move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gamore
A man plays his guitar as he travels in a boat to collect water supplies in a flooded residential neighbourhoomore
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec.more
A man paddles a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mina Tayarani carries a bag of her belongings as she is evacuated from her home in a flooded residential neighmore
Marcel Theriault stands inside his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A resident removes belongings from his home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/more
Residents push a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec.more
Surete du Quebec Police officers try to convince a resident to evacuate his home in a flooded residential neigmore
People row a boat in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Residents drink beer while sitting in a flooded gazebo in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man places sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman kayaks in a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
