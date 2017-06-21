Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERmore
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. more
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastairmore
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
