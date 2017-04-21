Quest for the Stanley Cup
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith fight in game five of the more
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and defenseman Mattias Ekholm celebrate after a win against the Chimore
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is pushed into the glass by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller dmore
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left winger Artemi Panarin and defenseman Brian Campbell react aftermore
Referee Eric Furlatt waves off a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad reacts against the Pittsmore
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak is mobbed by teammates after scoring in overtime to give the Leafs a 4more
Calgary Flames right wing Kris Versteeg celebrates his goal with teammates against the Anaheim Ducks during gamore
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fights with St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Brodziak following a whistle in more
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames in game three of the firstmore
Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz reacts after an overtime loss against the Nashville Predators in game more
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty collides with New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes in game two of thmore
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliot is scored on by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore (not pictured) in gamore
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawmore
Minnesota Wild center Martin Hanzal sprays ice on St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford in game three of the more
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron and Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise get physical as referee Kelly more
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu slides into the boards against the New York Rangers in game thremore
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid looks for a rebound in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jonesmore
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scores past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford and lands on defmore
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom celebrates with Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin after scoring a more
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitalsmore
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid celebrates a short handed goal against the San Jose Sharks in game two more
St Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen jumps over Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle in game two of the first rounmore
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews leads his teammates to the bench after celebrating scoring againstmore
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley mix it up more
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsmore
Nashville Predators fan Mark Hammond cheers from the hood of car in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza prior to game more
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credimore
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson jumps to avoid being hit by the puck on a screen in front of Chmore
Montreal Canadiens fans hold a "Go Habs Go" flag before game one against New York Rangers in the first round. more
次のスライドショー
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Baseball's opening day
The boys of summer return as Major League Baseball kicks off its 2017 season.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.