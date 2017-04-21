エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 22日 01:05 JST

Quest for the Stanley Cup

Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith fight in game five of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith fight in game five of the more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith fight in game five of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 29
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and defenseman Mattias Ekholm celebrate after a win against the Chicago Blackhawks in game four of the first round. The Predators won 4-1 to eliminate the Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and defenseman Mattias Ekholm celebrate after a win against the Chimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and defenseman Mattias Ekholm celebrate after a win against the Chicago Blackhawks in game four of the first round. The Predators won 4-1 to eliminate the Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 29
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is pushed into the glass by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller during game four of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is pushed into the glass by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller dmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 Thursday
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is pushed into the glass by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller during game four of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 29
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left winger Artemi Panarin and defenseman Brian Campbell react after a goal against the Nashville Predators in game four of the first round. The Predators won 4-1 to eliminate the Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left winger Artemi Panarin and defenseman Brian Campbell react aftermore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left winger Artemi Panarin and defenseman Brian Campbell react after a goal against the Nashville Predators in game four of the first round. The Predators won 4-1 to eliminate the Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 29
Referee Eric Furlatt waves off a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad reacts against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game five of the first round. The Pens won the game 5-2 and the series 4 games to 1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Referee Eric Furlatt waves off a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad reacts against the Pittsmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
Referee Eric Furlatt waves off a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad reacts against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game five of the first round. The Pens won the game 5-2 and the series 4 games to 1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 29
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak is mobbed by teammates after scoring in overtime to give the Leafs a 4-3 win over Washington Capitals in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak is mobbed by teammates after scoring in overtime to give the Leafs a 4more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak is mobbed by teammates after scoring in overtime to give the Leafs a 4-3 win over Washington Capitals in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 29
Calgary Flames right wing Kris Versteeg celebrates his goal with teammates against the Anaheim Ducks during game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Flames right wing Kris Versteeg celebrates his goal with teammates against the Anaheim Ducks during gamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Calgary Flames right wing Kris Versteeg celebrates his goal with teammates against the Anaheim Ducks during game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 29
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fights with St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Brodziak following a whistle in game one of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fights with St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Brodziak following a whistle in more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fights with St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Brodziak following a whistle in game one of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 29
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames in game three of the first round. Anaheim Ducks won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames in game three of the firstmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames in game three of the first round. Anaheim Ducks won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 29
Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz reacts after an overtime loss against the Nashville Predators in game three. The Predators won in overtime 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz reacts after an overtime loss against the Nashville Predators in game more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz reacts after an overtime loss against the Nashville Predators in game three. The Predators won in overtime 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 29
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty collides with New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty collides with New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes in game two of thmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty collides with New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 29
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliot is scored on by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore (not pictured) in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliot is scored on by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore (not pictured) in gamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliot is scored on by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore (not pictured) in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 29
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 29
Minnesota Wild center Martin Hanzal sprays ice on St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild center Martin Hanzal sprays ice on St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford in game three of the more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Minnesota Wild center Martin Hanzal sprays ice on St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 29
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron and Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise get physical as referee Kelly Sutherland and linesman Trent Knorr attempt to break it up in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron and Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise get physical as referee Kelly more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron and Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise get physical as referee Kelly Sutherland and linesman Trent Knorr attempt to break it up in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 29
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu slides into the boards against the New York Rangers in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu slides into the boards against the New York Rangers in game thremore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu slides into the boards against the New York Rangers in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 29
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid looks for a rebound in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid looks for a rebound in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jonesmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid looks for a rebound in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 29
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scores past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford and lands on defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk in game two of the first round. Nashville won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scores past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford and lands on defmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scores past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford and lands on defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk in game two of the first round. Nashville won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 29
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom celebrates with Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom celebrates with Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin after scoring a more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom celebrates with Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 29
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitalsmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 Sunday
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 29
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid celebrates a short handed goal against the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid celebrates a short handed goal against the San Jose Sharks in game two more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid celebrates a short handed goal against the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 29
St Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen jumps over Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle in game two of the first round. The Blues beat the Wild 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

St Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen jumps over Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle in game two of the first rounmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
St Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen jumps over Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle in game two of the first round. The Blues beat the Wild 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 29
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews leads his teammates to the bench after celebrating scoring against Washington Capitals in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews leads his teammates to the bench after celebrating scoring againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews leads his teammates to the bench after celebrating scoring against Washington Capitals in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 29
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley mix it up in game two of the first round. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley mix it up more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley mix it up in game two of the first round. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 29
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in game two of the first round. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in game two of the first round. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 29
Nashville Predators fan Mark Hammond cheers from the hood of car in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza prior to game three against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators fan Mark Hammond cheers from the hood of car in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza prior to game more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Nashville Predators fan Mark Hammond cheers from the hood of car in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza prior to game three against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 29
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 Saturday
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 29
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson jumps to avoid being hit by the puck on a screen in front of Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson jumps to avoid being hit by the puck on a screen in front of Chmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson jumps to avoid being hit by the puck on a screen in front of Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 29
Montreal Canadiens fans hold a "Go Habs Go" flag before game one against New York Rangers in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens fans hold a "Go Habs Go" flag before game one against New York Rangers in the first round. more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Montreal Canadiens fans hold a "Go Habs Go" flag before game one against New York Rangers in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 29
もう一度見る
次を見る
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while...

次のスライドショー

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...

2017年 04月 20日
Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

2017年 04月 18日
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

2017年 04月 10日
Baseball's opening day

Baseball's opening day

The boys of summer return as Major League Baseball kicks off its 2017 season.

2017年 04月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング