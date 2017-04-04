エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 5日 08:35 JST

Race to the French presidency

Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates atmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Close
1 / 15
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
2 / 15
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 15
A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charlmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party lmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
6 / 15
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 Sunday
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
7 / 15
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, drinks a coffee after a visit in a market in Concarneau, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential elmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, drinks a coffee after a visit in a market in Concarneau, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 15
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 15
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 12日 Sunday
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
Close
10 / 15
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 15
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France. The banner reads "Eat French Meat". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidentiamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France. The banner reads "Eat French Meat". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 15
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right waves at a campaign rally in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right waves at a campaign rally in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 15
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 Thursday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 15
Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. L to R: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche, Francois Fillon of the Republicans party, Jean Lassalle, Nathalie Arthaud of France's extreme-left Lutte Ouvriere party (LO), Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN), Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party, Jacques Cheminade, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout La France group, Emmanuel Macron of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !), Francois Asselineau of UPR party. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. L to R: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche, Francois Fillon of the Republicans party, Jean Lassalle, Nathalie Arthaud of France's extreme-left Lutte Ouvriere party (LO), Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN), Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party, Jacques Cheminade, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout La France group, Emmanuel Macron of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !), Francois Asselineau of UPR party. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

次のスライドショー

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

2017年 04月 5日
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State...

2017年 04月 5日
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting...

2017年 04月 5日
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue...

2017年 04月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング